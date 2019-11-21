To the editor:
In the column “Paying tribute to our veterans” by Amy Klobuchar, she mentioned the veterans of Korea, Normandy, Afghanistan, Iraq, but no mention of Vietnam. When my husband read it, he felt forgotten. Just like when he came home from Vietnam. There was no welcome for them back then. He felt forgotten and disappointed that Amy Klobuchar would forget. My husband, Darwin, served three tours in Vietnam in the U.S. Army 4th Armored Cavalry 25th Infantry Division. More soldiers were lost in that war. Remember the veterans of Vietnam, those that came home and those that gave their lives.
JoAnn Dahler
Blaine
