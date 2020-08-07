To the editor:
My uncle was 22 when he joined the U.S. Navy in 1944. Like others his age, he forfeited youthful ambitions to answer a higher call to serve and defend his country. During those lean years of war and rationing, Grandpa relied on my mom and her twin sister to help weed the crops and do chores necessary to maintain their 40-acre farm. Grandpa died and my grandma had to sell the farm and move to town. To support her family, she had many jobs. No white privilege or handouts; just a lot of hard work. As for my uncle, he never had a sports career that earned a multimillion dollar salary. What he did earn was a Purple Heart when his ship was strafed by a Japanese plane in the Pacific. Later he served his country as a deputy sheriff.
My uncle was proud of his country. I can still see him standing and saluting the flag as it passed during the July Fourth parade in his small town. I feel sorry for those athletes who disrespect our nation by taking a knee. They think what they are doing is virtuous. By putting the spotlight on one small defect of this country they are blind to the greater good of America. They fail to see those who fought and died for her, and those who benefited from freedoms and opportunities that exist nowhere else. For each knee they take, there are 10,000 knees of every race and religion that came from the other side and stand and praise America for the enriched life they found here. I know because I’ve heard them tell their stories — stories of the Holocaust and stories of open bloodshed due to civil war in Liberia. Unfortunately, they don’t get the spotlight. My uncle and other vets saw the other side — socialism, oppression and dictatorship. They understood what happens to people who are denied opportunity, choice and freedom. There is a reason American soil is kissed on the tarmac. It’s not for show, but out of a mature understanding that embraces gratitude and love of country.
Steven Johnson
Coon Rapids
