To the editor:
We can see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. Vaccine distribution got underway in Minnesota on Dec. 8. A broad, diverse, statewide coalition has done extensive planning to be ready for this moment. We are fortunate to have a strong public health system and experts that have specialized in this type of planning for their entire careers.
Our first supply of the vaccine is limited, so will be delivered in phases to priority groups. The first phase — those in Group 1A — includes health care personnel and long-term care residents. Within this phase are sub-prioritization groups. Group 1B covers essential workers, including sectors like education, food and agriculture, utilities, police, firefighters, corrections officers, and transportation. People eligible in this group will be contacted by their employer or facility where they live to let them know when the vaccine is available to them. Group 1C will include those 65 or older and those with underlying health conditions. In Phase 2, the vaccine will be distributed more broadly to the general public. People do not need to get on a waiting list or make an appointment at this time.
To date, over 132,000 Minnesotans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. We are off to a great start, but we need more support from the federal government. Last week Gov. Walz sent a letter urging the federal administration to expedite distribution of the millions of vaccine doses still in their possession.
Although vaccine administration has begun, it likely won’t become widely available for all until spring. In the meantime, it’s important that we continue following the public health guidelines that have kept our communities safe — social distancing, hand washing, wearing a mask, and getting tested when we feel sick.
I will continue to provide frequent updates in my weekly Capitol newsletters, which you can sign up for at house.mn/41A.
Contact me anytime with questions.
Connie Bernardy
New Brighton
