Anoka-Hennepin District 11 policy still calls for mask mandates for children in some circumstances. This unfortunate decision puts kids at risk of several mask-related psychological and physical harms. Face masks for kids are far more dangerous than parents and teachers had originally thought.
When children use cloth masks, they become wet with saliva and (as one school nurse reports) frequently soiled with dirt and snot from little fingers. Kids will naturally touch their faces, thereby contaminating their masks. Masks collect viruses, bacteria, microbes and mold that are easily transferred to surfaces the child touches after they touch or fiddle with their masks. It is not healthy for children to breathe through contaminated masks.
When kids’ noses are covered, they often mouth-breathe. This causes oral tissue to dry out leading to tooth decay, gum inflammation and bad breath.
Mask wearing is tied to lack of facial recognition making it difficult for children to read emotional signals—especially for children with autism spectrum disorder who have difficulty reading non-verbal cues.
The voices of teachers using face masks are muffled making learning more difficult—especially for any child with a hearing impairment. This can hinder socio-emotional and language development.
Many masks are made with toxic or carcinogenic chemicals such as lead, phthalates, polyfluorinated chemicals, graphene particles and formaldehyde. Children wearing masks may breathe these potentially hazardous chemicals all day.
In light of the science revealing the potential physical and psychological harms associated with face masks, it’s time to unmask our children once and for all.
