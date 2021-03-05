To the editor:
Unity shouldn’t be so hard. Contrary to the Feb. 19 letter writer, rights that come with being an American citizen don’t have conditions on them. America was founded on freedom and equality, by men who knew what tyranny and religious persecution were, because they fled it.
Mr. Hodel suggests that people who want unity are unworthy of it, because of an eclectic list of issues. Ironically most, if not all, are constitutional rights long settled. He references his own religious beliefs as justification to deny unity to his fellow citizens, forgetting that all American citizens have the same constitutional rights. The right to do with their body as they see fit. The right to marry the person they love and the right to “self-determination,” even as it relates to gender and gender expression, regardless of whether or not he agrees. It’s called freedom.
I get that some folks have religious beliefs that preclude them from “personally” considering these things for themselves, but that’s where the founders nailed it. They enshrined religious freedom in the very first amendment.
We are a diverse country, and community. Many faiths are practiced here in Anoka County, and we have many who are also atheist or agnostic. The beauty of the First Amendment, is it protects us all, regardless of faith. Unity and kindness are tenets of many faiths. Imagine if we all just followed that one, how different our nation could be.
Melissa Thompson
Coon Rapids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.