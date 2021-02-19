To the editor:
Unity, it sounds so nice. Yes it is nice, but who is going to unite with who? The Left would like the conservative Christians to go along with on-demand abortion, gay marriage, open borders, weak military, more government control, trying to play god with the environment, etc. I would invite the Left to follow conservative values. What’s that? They don’t want to unite?
Real unity in the world was eliminated when Eve bit into the apple and there will not be complete unity until Christ comes again.
There can be some unity through financial comprise. For example the federal government can compromise between 35% spent on education and 45%, by agreeing on 40%. But issues like abortion, gay marriage, prostitution, gender changing and gambling can’t be justified. These are all moral actions.
Gene Hodel
Oak Grove
