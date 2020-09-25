To the editor:
A recent letter writer — under the gob smacking title “Vote Republican for Truth” — asked the reader to harken back a few months to a time of prosperity. I would ask the reader to go back further — to what seems like a lifetime — about four years, or so.
A September 2019 Forbes report, considering the last 31 months of Obama’s administration Vs the first 31 months of Trump’s administration, found that Obama created on average 221,000 jobs/month while Trump created 172,000. In total, Obama created 1.5 million more jobs than Trump.
Unlike Trump, Obama inherited a cratered economy — poised on the edge of economic depression — from his Republican predecessor; who also had lied the nation into the geopolitically disastrous Iraq War. Somehow the Obama administration was able to rescue the economy without gutting environmental and health/safety regulations — a feature that Trump surrogates have enthusiastically reversed.
Much more importantly; with recent credible accounts of Trump’s outrageous disrespect of those who have served with honor in the U.S. military, his deadly chronic lying about the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, his egregious failure to lead his administration toward effective measures to reduce the health and economic damage created by the virus and his opinion that his supporters are “disgusting people” (bolstered by accounts from longtime Trump interviewer and radio shock-jock, Howard Stern) how will his supporters react now that they’ve been presented with the undeniable reality that they’ve been had?
Let me guess ... it’s all fake?
Barb Case
Andover
