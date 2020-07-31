To the editor:
Donald Trump believes mail-in voting will be his undoing. He and his acolytes have spread specious talking points claiming mail-in voting will foster all kinds of voting fraud, but the history of mail-in balloting in the U.S. belies their claims.
Oregon’s Republican Secretary of State, Bev Clarno recently stated: “I think after 20 years, we’ve proven that our system is very secure and voters love it. The voters voted it in, they’ve never made an attempt to vote it out. I think they’re happy with it and I think it’s a 20-year history of success,”
Fond du Lac County, WI GOP chairman Rohn Bishop recently responded on Twitter to push-back against a Trump tweet: “THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT MAIL IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IN FACT, WE MAY BE ABLE TO USE IT TO HELP OFFSET THE DEMOCRATS EARLY VOTING ADVANTAGES.”
In the midst of a full-blown pandemic, and with the primary season upon us, it really is a no-brainer to utilize the safest most efficient voting system available — mail-in balloting.
Five states currently have full vote-by-mail systems in place. An additional 29 states — including Minnesota — provide “no excuse” absentee ballots. “No excuse” means voters can request a mail-in ballot without providing an “excuse.”
Residents of Anoka County can find information concerning early voting — including mail-in balloting — at: www.anokacounty.us/224/Vote-Early.
Bottom line, Trump is convinced that the more voters that participate unfettered in our upcoming elections, the less likely he is to be reelected — a very undemocratic and un-American notion.
Gene Case
Andover
