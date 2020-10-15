To the editor:
Is it “transparent” for John LeTourneau to hide the fact that the “franchise fees” he pushed for so hard, will cost over 70% of Ramsey residents more in “franchise fees” than they would in property taxes?
There are 9,168 property IDs in the city of Ramsey. 6,604 are below $301,700. At $168 per year, all Ramsey residential property owners with a property value of less than $301,700, will pay more in “franchise fees” than the approximately 6% they would pay if the road construction costs were added to the property tax. Those who will gain more in property values, will pay less. This fact was deliberately ignored and hidden from Ramsey residents. Businesses will be hit even harder, with their “franchise fee” based on utility usage.
Property taxes are deductible, while “franchise fees” are not. Another hit to property owners.
Is it “transparency” to put road construction costs on electric and gas utility bills? What do gas and electricity bills have to do with road construction? Nothing.
This is the type of “transparency” District 1 voters can expect from John LeTourneau, while Matt Look works hard to keep Anoka County taxes under control, and doesn’t hide taxes as “fees”.
The only reason LeTourneau supported unfair, regressive “franchise fees” over fair property taxes, was to allow future tax increases to be added to the Ramsey city budget, claiming the “franchise fee” is not a tax.
Jim Bendtsen
Ramsey
Editor’s note: Bendtsen is a member of the Ramsey Charter Commission.
