To the editor:
The Nov. 6 letter to the editor, “Fridley Ordinance will hurt my business,” criticized the Fridley City Council’s decision to restrict the sale of all flavored tobacco, including flavored vaping products, to adult-only tobacco shops.
While I understand these new regulations will change the way convenience stores and gas stations do business, I take issue with the author’s claim that restricting the sale of flavored tobacco will only lead to loss — loss of revenue, loss of business to neighboring communities and loss of jobs. This policy is about putting the health of our community above tobacco industry profits and stopping the immense loss of life tied to tobacco use.
Commercial tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in our state. Smoking costs Minnesota $7 billion a year in health care costs and lost productivity and kills 6,300 residents. We all suffer from these tremendous losses. Over the years, restrictions on tobacco, such as our state’s clean indoor air law, have not led to loss as so many predicted. They have led to lives saved, health care costs saved and worker productivity saved. These types of efforts must continue, especially given the grave threat flavored products pose to communities targeted by Big Tobacco, including kids, LGBTQ people and Black, Indigenous and other communities of color. The council’s decision is a win for our community. I look forward to celebrating all that we have gained because of their action.
Fred Ouma
Fridley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.