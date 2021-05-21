To the editor:
Just one year has passed since the leisurely, on-camera, public execution of George Floyd by the white police officer Derek Chauvin. He was confident he could openly murder a Black man and get away with it. He might have, had not Gov. Walz turned the case over to the state attorney general. The powerful Minneapolis police union supported officer Chauvin. According to KARE-11, Minneapolis police search Black drivers 29 times more frequently, when weighted for population, than white drivers.
What, then, do we make of Ms. Anderson’s complaint (May 7, Speak against CRT Training) that Critical Race Theory (CRT) fosters “division and even hatred” saying it’s “no surprise that people are turning against one another”?
Let’s get real, folks.
Systemic racism is an extremely well-documented, lethal reality. Mr. Floyd’s murder rammed it down the nation’s throat.
The only group capable of systemic racism is whites. No other group has the numbers or power to effect such a dismal accomplishment. Systemic racism can therefore be dismantled only by those with power — white voters.
Let’s dispense with the nonsense about CRT causing division. CRT is the messenger. It identifies the mechanisms by which Black lives are routinely crushed, and it reveals the pain caused by gratuitous, perpetual cruelty. The unrest is caused by the brazen spectacle of murderous bigotry in action. White hatred has been here for 400 years. CRT has nothing to do with it.
Neither Ms. Anderson nor her Child Protection League (CPL) voice outrage at the execution or the rot that made it possible. Check their website. They think the problem is Marxist-inspired CRT. It’s a familiar refrain. Slave-owners, the KKK, and segregationists all railed against “Marxists and outside agitators.” Ms. Anderson and the CPL are now taking their turn. At least we understand their priorities.
What’s to become of us? Will the nation slime its way into an ever-deepening cesspool of ruinous hate?
Or will we face the truth and commit to a shared humanity?
Rod Kuehn
Ramsey
(0) comments
