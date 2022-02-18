I’m blessed with two wonderful granddaughters who are 3 and 2½ years old. I think about what the future holds for them as I’m sure all grandparents do. What issues, problems and decisions their generation will face and how will they look back at our generation and ask what we did to ensure their success.
The big issue facing our legislators this session is how to spend the $7.7 billion budget surplus. Some want to spend it to reduce taxes or ensure we live in safe communities. Some want to spend it on education, affordable housing and improving infrastructure and transportation. The list of needs and wants is endless.
There are many ways to utilize this surplus. We can spread it around so everyone feels they have gotten something, and legislators can take that something back to their constituents. After all they need our vote to keep their jobs.
Instead of looking at the short term, what if we take the long term approach for deciding how to spend this money? What if we look into the future seven generations, 140-210 years?
If we take this approach, how would that change the way we consider spending this money? We would need to consider what issues, problems and decisions future generations might face. How will global warming and rising sea levels affect our state? How will agriculture change and still support a rising population? Will renewable resources replace fossil fuels? Will we have clean water and air to support forests, wildlife, fish populations and humans? How many more pandemics will we have to deal with? These issues are the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about.
We need to ask our legislators to take a different approach to budget surpluses. We need to ask them to take the long view and invest in projects that will provide support for our grandchildren and seven generations beyond. We need to ensure that our future generations have the ability to make good decisions about the issues and problems they will be facing.
