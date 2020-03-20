To the editor:
The headline blared out at me recently: “Anoka-Hennepin American Indian Education program takes aim at achievement gaps.”
The story trumpets the good news: American Indian students are doing better than they were a couple years ago! That uplifting report was followed by the daring news that the district is working to improve the “proficiency” of American Indians with a program “designed to encourage academic achievement, social and emotional development and cultural awareness.”
You missed the heart of the story. It’s not that American Indian students are doing better than they were a year or two ago but that, overall, so many students are performing dismally. So what if white kids are doing better than black and Indian students? Would the students be better off if the percentage of failure of all students was over 50%? Does equality of incompetence make student performance acceptable? And why the focus on “racial disparities”?
The shame is that so many students overall aren’t achieving proficiency.
But the story probably is even more distressing. I suspect that the standards set to determine student competency reflect a bar that is set relatively low.
The story isn’t one of joy and accomplishment, but one of shame.
Mike Coughlin
Oak Grove
