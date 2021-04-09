To the editor:
What is the city of Ramsey? Is it just a collection of individuals, jammed into a small space, each doing their own thing? Or is Ramsey a society of friends and neighbors using government to implement the Golden Rule at scale?
We rely on government to obtain expert advice on safety standards of sanitation, housing codes, water quality and manufacturing because we can’t do those things individually. We gladly sacrifice the trivial and selfish right to put our neighbor’s life at risk in order to protect everyone’s right to live safely.
But our concern isn’t just for hazards that could bring anyone down. We protect those who are vulnerable through the inexperience of youth, the infirmities of advanced age, disease or the hazards of genetic roulette. As a society, we care about our neighbor. We grieve when a neighbor dies unnecessarily.
Unless you’re the Ramsey City Council.
The Ramsey City Council decided, against the advice of epidemiologists, lawyers and common sense, to drop enforcement of the mask mandate for the cause of — hold it — LIBERTY!
If you can stifle your guffaws and giggles for a moment, we should consider the implications. The financial cost of enforcement is nil. The inconvenience is trivial. There is no downside to enforcement.
The upside of enforcement is considerable. In the face of a new, more contagious variant, enforcement may save lives. It may keep people out of the excruciatingly painful ICU, with its attendant long-term recovery period. It may dodge a major lawsuit against Ramsey for willful negligence. Supporting the mandate would validate the Golden Rule ethic to our youngsters. It honors the sacrifice of over-stressed hospital personnel. Finally, enforcement protects the pro-life council members from charges of in-your-face hypocrisy.
Yes, my friends, the council decided that imposing Trumpist political angst was more important than the welfare of the community they’d sworn to protect. Their actions signal a breakdown of society, a suicidal contempt for reality.
The mask mandate is not about tyranny, internment camps or an attack on liberty. It’s the Golden Rule in action.
Rod Kuehn
Ramsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.