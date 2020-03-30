To the editor:
This letter to the editor is in response to letter to the editor by Wes Volkenant published last week.
Every year, and this year is no exception, candidates (or their friends) wishing to become directors on the Connexus Energy Board, send letters to the editor in an attempt to discredit the work of Connexus. The facts of successes of this cooperative are clear and cannot be disputed.
The fact is, electricity delivered is now over 25% carbon-free to all members.
The fact is, Connexus headquarters are 100% green and we continue to work on opportunities for members in our communities to be as green as they want.
The fact is, solar and storage installations over the last three years allowed us to have zero rate increases for the last three years.
The fact is, we have a contract with our current wholesale power provider, Great River Energy, which limits our possibilities, but we continue to work toward lowering the cost of wholesale power for our members.
The fact is, directors and many employees of Connexus Energy are your neighbors, living in your communities, working hard to bring affordable, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity to your homes and businesses.
While these are just a few examples, I am proud of all the achievements this cooperative has made on behalf of all our members day in and day out, year-round, through all types of weather. Please consider facts when deciding what voice to follow.
Fran Bator
Connexus Energy Board Chair
East Bethel
