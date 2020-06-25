To the editor:
I’m excited that Mike Erickson is the DFL endorsed candidate running for the state House in Senate District 35A, which includes all of Anoka and most of Ramsey. I met Mike and his family over 20 years ago, attending the same local church. We lived in the same neighborhood, and my daughter attended many movie nights at the Anderson-Erickson home. I feel that Mike would be a wonderful representative for our two communities because of his stance on issues of social justice and fiscal responsibility.
Sue Dergantz
Anoka
