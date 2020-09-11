To the editor:
While President Trump is often upfront about things like obstructing justice (firing FBI director Comey, berating and ultimately firing Attorney General Sessions) and consorting with a hostile foreign government to sway an election (see Mueller report and recently released bipartisan Senate intelligence report; and importantly, believe what your eyes and ears tell you), Trump is loath to admit his well-documented racism.
That’s why it’s truly amazing that Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart was apparently able to convince the president that goals such as “protect and serve our communities with excellence,” “fight bias and any type of injustice” and “serve the community in a manner that preserves the public trust” were important enough to “work together for positive outcomes.” (“Sheriff shares concerns with president,” 08/21/20)
Amazing — in that the president has seldom, if ever, voiced support for such laudable goals. As a matter of fact, he has recently acted unilaterally, and against the wishes of Oregon’s governor and Portland’s mayor — sending an anonymous federal “goon squad” to round up demonstrators and secret them away in unmarked vehicles.
To use a Trump conceit, “you know, and I know” that this was likely an election year stunt meant to discredit Democratic politicians and change the subject from Trump’s abject and deadly botch of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
But, if Sheriff Stuart was able to convince Trump of the importance of operating “with a high level of integrity, with an attitude of service toward all,” more power to him!
Gene Case
Andover
