As they are known to do, the Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter 470 gladly accepted an invitation to participate in the Celebration of Life Service for Dr. James J. Abeler, Sr., on Dec. 4 at First Baptist Church in Anoka. The 97-year-old WWII Navy carrier fighter pilot completed a 32-month enlistment in 1945 after supporting combat missions over Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Japan.
In a solemn ceremony called “Final Military Honors,” the tribute opened with three members of the Honor Guard marching in to first inspect and then refold the large American flag that had been placed next to the cremains. The Guard was accompanied by a gifted 93-year-old bugler, who played two patriotic tunes before ending with the U.S. Navy Song (Anchors Aweigh). After hearing a brief explanation of the ceremony, the congregation stood for a three-volley salute and a moving rendition of Taps. Upon completion, the Guard presented the colors to a grateful wife and the six grown children who encircled her.
These dedicated veterans came to honor my father, but they themselves should also be honored, both for their military service and for their acts of kindness, not just to our family but to the hundreds of veteran families across Anoka County who have been similarly blessed.
It is a sad fact of history that many of our Vietnam Veterans returned home to protests and jeers, rather than the cheers they deserved. Nevertheless, these vets remain faithful and committed to adding dignity to the memories of veterans from of all wars. Unfortunately, there are not enough units like the VVA – Chapter 470 of Anoka County to honor all the passing veterans in our great country who are worthy of such a fine tribute. The many men and women who do volunteer for such a sacred duty deserve a special kind of honor — the deep gratitude of all Americans.
