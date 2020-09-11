To the editor:
Last night I was on the web and happened to see what appeared to be a problem occurring within Spring Lake Park. A dog was possibly being abused. Neighbors on either side of the home could hear the dog whining. One of the neighbors even saw a gash on top of his head. Police were called twice during the day, but no one was home. I called police and spoke to an officer concerning the situation. The officer, Sgt. Josh Antoine was able to gain access to the home that evening. Later he stopped by and told me what had occurred.
He said the dog, a rescue, appeared to be healthy, well-nourished and friendly. The dog appeared affectionate with his owner. During the day when no one is home, the dog needs to be kept in a large kennel. I know from my own experience with dogs it can be better to have them safely in a cage instead running around a house unattended. As to the cut on his head, that happened when he chased a squirrel up a tree. The owner is new to Spring Lake Park and with COVID-10 has not had a good chance to get to know his neighbors.
The police were happy that caring residents reported the possible abuse and hope that when ever it is suspected around town they be contacted. I do thank Sgt. Josh Antoine for looking into this matter. We are blessed in Spring Lake Park to have such a fine police force.
Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff
Spring Lake Park
