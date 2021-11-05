To the editor:
Raymond Weeks, a WWII Veteran organized “National Veterans Day” in Alabama in 1947. It was held on Nov. 11, which had been known as Armistice Day.
In 1954 Congress passed the bill that President Eisenhower signed proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day. In November 1982 President Reagan presented Raymond Weeks with the Presidential Citizens Medal.
Nov. 11 is a day set aside to honor our veterans. It is because of our Veterans that we have freedom. Let us not forget our veterans who fought the battles. Sacrifices were made.
Remember, “Every day is a good day to thank a veteran.”
Do your part — call a Veteran, send a card, visit if possible. Do something to brighten their day and put a smile on their face.
Mary Lou Michels
Ham Lake
Sr. Vice President, Blaine VFW Auxiliary
