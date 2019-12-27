To the editor:
Merry Christmas and “Ho, ho, ho” to the readers of last week’s Anoka County Union Herald!
Consider these headlines or quotes: “Anoka-Hennepin School District levy to increase”; “County Board gives itself 3% salary increase”; “St Francis increases levy 5% for 2020”; “... the (county’s 911) dispatchers ... will receive a 3% merit increase.”
In an article about County rail authority budget, we learn that “... the Northstar operating cost for 2020 is pegged at $21.1 million.” Of that, riders only pay $2.8 million. State and local taxpayers are stuck with the rest of the bill.
Then state Rep. Zack Stephenson preens his ecology feathers by bragging up his support for “clean energy.” What he doesn’t mention is the increased energy bills we all receive because the state has mandated a greater reliance on wind and solar energy. It’s just another hidden tax. Interestingly, the ecology crowd ignores the thousands of birds that lose their lives every year because of “clean energy” technology.
By the time this letter appears, the reindeer will have come and gone, but Santa Claus will have left the tax bill behind — a present we will endure all year long.
Michael Coughlin
Oak Grove
