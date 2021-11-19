To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor disagreed with a statement by a school official that “the biggest issue in society is the role race plays in determining people’s quality of life.” The writer instead insists that although racism exists, “genuine problems” like Black-on-Black crime, teenage pregnancies and academic disparities are not rooted in race, but in “deeper social discord.” He doesn’t describe what these roots of deeper social discord might be.
I agree with the writer that race shouldn’t be a determining factor in a person’s quality of life. Where we disagree is whether it still does in today’s society. Quality of life is greatly affected by education and employment. There is ample evidence of past and continuing racial discrimination in both, as well as in our law enforcement and criminal justice systems.
What should our children and grandchildren be taught in school about race? How should slavery, the failure of reconstruction, Jim Crow, the civil rights movement and Black Lives Matter be included in the curriculum? At what age should kids learn things that make them feel sad? I don’t know. I am willing to trust the creation and teaching of school curriculum to dedicated education experts. They did a good job with my children and are continuing to do so with my grandchildren.
I’m white and in my 70s. I’ve never had a heart-to-heart talk about race with a Black or Asian person. “Talking about race” just might be better than an exchange of letters to the editor.
John LaBreche
Fridley
