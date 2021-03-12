To the editor:
The Minnesota Departments of Education and Health have given their stamp of approval to the use of a dangerous book in our elementary schools — “Something Happened in Our Town.” This story depicts our police as racist and violent. This is not only wrong, but is also a danger to the public safety of our communities. Stereotyping police officers as biased and dangerous puts people of all races at great risk and undermines the ability of law enforcement to protect us all.
In the story, a white family is talking to their children about an incident in which a black man was shot by the police. The older sister Liz says, “The cops shot him because he was Black.” The parents do not correct her, and Liz adds, “Some White people still think most Black men and boys are dangerous, even though they’re not.”
When little Emma asks “Was the man that got shot dangerous?” the mother replies “No … Shooting him was a mistake. It was a mistake that is part of a pattern. … This pattern is being nice to White people and mean to Black people. It’s an unfair pattern.”
In another house a Black father says, “He won’t go to jail. …Cops stick up for each other. … And they don’t like Black men. … We can’t always count on them to do what’s right.”
When Josh asks, “What if it was a White man in the car?” his father replies, “They probably wouldn’t have even stopped the car.” The mother adds, “Sometimes White people are treated better than Black people. But it’s not right.”
“Something Happened in Our Town” is divisive and dangerous and has no place in our schools. It only serves to demonize the police department and suggest that children should be afraid of police officers.
It’s time we all contact Gov. Tim Walz and urge him to stop the use of this book in our elementary classrooms. Teaching kids to fear the police sends a dangerous and dishonest message to our children and is unfair to our dedicated police officers.
Barb Anderson
Champlin
