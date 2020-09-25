To the editor:
I acknowledge that president Trump has an unusual personality. However, no person with a normal personality could have withstood the relentless and undeserved beating he has received. President Trump:
• is transparent. I know what he thinks. I know what his staff thinks. I know why he changes his mind.
• has a foreign policy that works. He clarifies US interests, negotiates, and gets results.
• makes peace.
• passed the Geophysical Data Act.
• revitalized NASA (remember when NASA’s primary mission was “outreach to Muslim nations”?)
• established the Space Force.
• is restoring the reliability of the US nuclear arsenal.
• passed the FIRST STEP act.
• moved the US embassy to Jerusalem.
• beat back ISIS.
• is beating back Iran.
• passed the Great American Outdoors Act.
• is building the wall. He has enlisted the aid of Mexico and other Central American nations, reducing illegal immigration. Legal immigration has continued unabated.
• has handled the COVID-19 epidemic with speed, generosity, and common sense. He has honored the independence of states. He has balanced the dangers of disease with the dangers of despair and destruction of the economy.
• is extricating the US from foreign wars.
• connects with working people at a personal level, not just with empathy, but with respect.
• appoints judges who honor the Constitution.
• has rolled back thousands of burdensome regulations.
• has reduced taxes, increasing U.S. global competitiveness.
• has supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities at greater levels than ever before.
• got us out of the Paris Accord.
• has reduced more carbon emissions than countries that remained in the Paris Accord.
• for the first time in decades, poor people narrowed the gap with the rich. Until COVID-19 hit, “the rich are getting richer, and the poor are getting poorer” did not apply during his administration.
Donald Trump is a flawed human being like the rest of us, but in three years he has accomplished more of the things I value than any of his predecessors. I support his re-election.
R. Peter DeLong
Anoka
