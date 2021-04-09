To the editor:
It’s easy to understand why over a third of Minnesotans count at least one dog as part of the family. Dogs’ capacity for devotion to humans is legendary, but they give to us in dozens of other ways — from sniffing out disease to catching criminals to easing PTSD. We humans can reciprocate with a favor of our own.
We can urge our legislators to pass the Humane Pet Store Bill, which would prohibit the retail sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores. Puppy mills — inhumane commercial breeding facilities that disregard the well-being of dogs for profit — supply these stores, and the goal of this bill is to sever that supply chain.
These mills are notorious for their deplorable conditions: litters born into filth, often resulting in sickness; life in tiny cages sometimes only 6 inches larger than the animal’s body; absence of human interaction. A CDC report stated that 95% of pet store puppies had received antibiotics, a gross overuse of drugs that indicates an expectation of illness. Humans have been sickened with an antibiotic-resistant strain of Campylobacter contracted from sick puppies.
The bill would continue to allow pet stores to co-host adoption events with shelters and rescues and would not affect responsible breeders, who prefer meeting their prospective customers in person. Those few pet stores that still sell puppies and kittens should join the vast majority of stores who don’t, and cash in on the $72 billion pet market that flourishes by selling humane products and services. Please call your legislators and urge them to support the Minnesota Humane Pet Store bill (SF 370 and HF 858)!
Kathy Coughlin
Oak Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.