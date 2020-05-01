To the editor:
If the governor’s orders continue much longer, numerous small businesses will be doomed, never to recover or open their doors again. Income/livelihood will be lost for business owners, their employees, vendors, etc. The “domino effect” will be devastating on so many levels.
Does Gov. Walz think business owners incapable of putting their own measures in place to keep themselves, their employees and their customers safe? Does Walz think “we the people” can’t make informed decisions for ourselves? Are Walz and his cohorts even considering the collateral damage from this shutdown: suicides, increased medical issues from delayed treatments, increase in domestic assaults (including children), loss of education, etc.?
When will our state leaders who disagree with our governor (including those in his own party) get a backbone and stand up to him? They don’t work for the governor, they work for us!
The governor took a 10% pay cut. He’s still making over $100,000 a year. Maybe he should take a 100% cut in pay (without ever getting it back) like so many of his constituents were forced to do because of the orders he put in place. Maybe, just maybe, he would be far more sympathetic to the Minnesotans that he put out of work.
Which model(s) regarding Covid-19 should we believe? The CDC guidelines for doctors regarding COVID-19 are shocking. Current data does not warrant this continued lockdown.
It is not reopening the state/country that threatens us, it is keeping us in lockdown that will be much more harmful.
Will our elected officials shut down our economy, our schools and way of life as we know it every time a new virus comes along? Good luck trying, and God help us if they do.
Our Minnesota economy is in ruins thanks to the governor. I hope Minnesotans remember this when he fires up his reelection campaign in 2022.
Families are suffering. Stop this insanity, Gov. Walz, and get ALL Minnesotans back to work.
Laurie Thompson
Andover
