To the editor:
I want to offer a sincere ‘Thank You’ to the generous individuals, businesses, foundations and community organizations that donated to the Coon Rapids Community Scholarship Association (CRCSA) to benefit 2020 graduates from Coon Rapids High School.
I am proud to be part of a community that, despite the current pandemic and difficult business circumstances, again stepped up to reward deserving students for their accomplishments and perseverance. At our awards ceremony last month, we were delighted to award 152 deserving students with scholarships totaling over $210,000!
Thanks also to local cable network CTN for prerecording and telecasting the ceremony which could not be an in-person event this year due to the pandemic and physical distancing requirements.
Jim Besst
President, Coon Rapids Community Scholarship Association
