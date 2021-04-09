To the editor:
I shake my head in utter disgust and disbelief at the letter in April 2 UnionHerald which calls our Gov. Walz “tyrannical” for the executive actions he has taken which have kept us healthy and safe during this pandemic. Our entire family supports and believes in those moves — which means we have all fought to get vaccinated, wear masks, stay socially distant and wash and sanitize our hands frequently. We have, thankfully, all remained free of COVID, and are all excitedly anticipating more freedom to congregate after the two weeks following both vaccinations — but not to the point where we take foolish actions!
And as one who is fortunately represented by Zack Stephenson in the Minnesota Legislature, I am very pleased with his stand in supporting the life-saving moves of our governor. In my opinion, Rep. Stephenson has represented us extremely well in all matters in the Legislature, and I foresee nothing but more of the same in the future. In fact, I see Zack as one of the preeminent young officials currently serving us in Minnesota!
Beth Dhennin
Coon Rapids
