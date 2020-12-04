To the editor:
This has been a tough school year for many families. My student has had their schedule changed seven times as of this writing.
In September, the St. Francis School Board heard the business office present about why the district will probably need to levy the maximum they can against the taxpayers of the district.
I’ve heard from many people feeling their school taxes are too high with the added burden placed on families due to hybrid and distance learning. Families, like mine, have to provide the utilities, space, child care, sometimes tutors and sometimes devices. These costs are now borne by the families and not the district. In St. Francis, 85% of the budget is spent on salaries and benefits leaving little for everything else a school needs.
Last year, I was the only person attending that asked any questions of the school district about the tax levy and plan to spend at the Truth in Taxation Hearing. St. Francis Area Schools will approve their 2021 tax levy on Dec. 14 at the School Board meeting that starts at 6:30 p.m. At this Truth in Taxation meeting, parents and taxpayers can ask questions and learn of how the levy will be spent in the next school year. This will affect your taxes. You can have a voice encouraging the School Board to spend your money wisely.
Marsha Van Denburgh
Oak Grove
