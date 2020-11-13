To the editor:
After reading the “Anoka Union” dated November 6, 2020, it is my opinion that Anoka Council Member Erik Skogquist should immediately resign because of his uncalled actions and unprofessional interaction with Anoka City staff earlier this summer during the reconstruction of Rudy Johnson Park.
As stated in the newspaper, he was charged with a misdemeanor regarding his interaction with city staff both at the job site and at Anoka City Hall.
He pleaded guilty with an Alford plea which “means the defendant claims innocence but acknowledges that the prosecution’s evidence is sufficient for a jury to convict.”
The City of Anoka does not need a council member that swears at and verbally harasses staff.
Ed Burns
Anoka
