To the editor:
On Aug. 11, sheriffs from all around the country, including myself, had the opportunity to participate in a historic conference call with the president of the United States of America. Through this call, sheriffs were able to learn of President Trump’s efforts and about his intentions to keep our nation safe. I was honored to speak on behalf of the National Sheriffs’ Association and share some of the challenges currently facing public safety with the president. As elected sheriffs who proudly serve our communities as our counties’ chief law enforcement officers, we see, hear and feel the concerns of the electorate firsthand. It is important that we convey these matters with other elected officials, and especially the president, as we work together for positive outcomes.
We know that effective teamwork is essential for communities to thrive during these uniquely difficult times. I was honored to discuss the importance of federal, state and local partnerships to hold sponsors of violence accountable for their actions. Each of our families are entitled to live in safe environments where they feel secure, and they deserve that we work to ensure that happens. During these unprecedented times, we cannot forget our ultimate purpose is to protect and serve our communities with excellence.
As sheriffs, we remain united in our commitment as we stand shoulder to shoulder to fight bias and any type of injustice. We appreciate the support of the president and other federal partners in our efforts to keep all people safe in their communities. In addition, we will continue to work with all local, state and federal elected officials to ensure that our neighborhoods are protected from a variety of threats including human trafficking, violence and the flow of illegal drugs.
It is the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office’s mission to protect and serve the community in a manner that preserves the public trust. We know, and embrace, that community partnerships and the trust of the public are paramount. We have and will continue to operate with a high level of integrity, with an attitude of service toward all.
Sheriff James Stuart
Anoka County Sheriff’s Office
