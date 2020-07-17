To the editor:
Shame on the Anoka City Council for failure to follow social distancing at the July 6 council meeting, with the exception, thankfully, of Council Member Erik Skokquist who participated online from home.
Also, masks are not required at the coming August and November election locations.
To avoid exposure to the coronavirus, I recommend that all Anoka residents vote by mail.
To get an absentee ballot, voters can go to mnvotes.org.
Rick Reiter
Anoka
