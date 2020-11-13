To the editor:
Now that the election is over, it’s time to set aside partisan and divisive politics, roll up our sleeves, and work together to balance our state budget and get people back to work.
The people I represent have asked that I set aside the political bickering and finger pointing and get things done. I have done that and I’m committed to do so in the future. I want to remain on Health and Human Services committee to deliver quality, necessary services in a way that is fiscally responsible and focused on the individual. As my Republican friend, Congressman Jim Ramstad, who sadly died on Nov. 5 said, “Health and human services as well as education should never be a political conversation, rather it must be pragmatic and common sense and focused on what is right.” I will never forget him or his wise words.
In addition to Health and Human Services, I hope to serve on the Energy, Education, and Housing Committees. We left a lot of work on the table that needs to get done in a new way. I want to continue to be the bipartisan and common-sense voice to make sure all Minnesotans are served fairly.
John Hoffman
Champlin
Editor’s note: Sen. John Hoffman represents District 36 in the Minnesota Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.