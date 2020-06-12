To the editor:
It was interesting to watch the June 2 Coon Rapids City Council meeting, especially when Chief Wise spoke about the Police Department, their community orientation and desire to begin a community conversation. As a board member of Transformative Circle, I want to share my gratitude to Chief Wise for the community outreach his team has participated in previously and look forward to future collaboration.
Chief Wise, when you came to our meetings, you inspired one young lady to want to become a police officer. Your team has been at the Transformative Circle Night to Unite events each year, and community members attending to have the chance to talk to an officer and build those relations. We have really missed working with you over the last year, and I would personally like to invite you and your fellow officers to restart those community conversations. We have a Multicultural Night to Unite Kickoff rescheduled for Oct. 5 and are also planning another Community Police gathering for a Thursday evening in the fall, and welcome you.
As a white Coon Rapids homeowner I have received outstanding service from your department and personally saw one of your team members spend days helping a black teen runaway last summer and making sure she was safe. I have seen the officers patiently talking to the teens at parks throughout the city. But I also hope to find ways to work together with your department as a Transformative Circle board member to keep building bridges across the community.
It’s not all roses and unicorns here in Coon Rapids when we have an immigrant, arrested by a Coon Rapids police officer for not having identification on her while driving, after she was rear ended by a drunk driver. The same officer had previously let individuals go without arrest if they did not have a license on them. When we have incidents like the Hmong grandmother getting bit in her backyard by a police dog.
Let all work together to make Coon Rapids a truly accepting community. Chief, we need you and your team.
Sandra McAnany
Coon Rapids
