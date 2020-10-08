To the editor:
These statements about Anoka streets made by Sam Scott, a candidate for Anoka City Council, concern me and should concern other voters in the city of Anoka.
On Sam Scott’s web site, under Platform /Public Infrastructure, he states: “Let’s be serious - some of our roads around the city could use a bit of attention. As a member of your city council, I would use my voice to make sure that all of our roads are serviceable - not just the ones in the preferred neighborhoods.” In his literature drop, his first bullet point is “Fixing our broken down roads in neighborhoods that existing leadership has neglected.”
Sam Scott made a verbal statement on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, stating, “For too long city leadership has decided to push off investing in our public roads.”
What is he implying about “preferred neighborhoods,” “existing leadership” and “deciding to push off investing in our public roads”? Has he studied the Street Renewal Program or talked to Anoka’s Engineering Department and Anoka’s Public Services Department? They have studied all our streets and have a plan for when and why all of the roads (streets) of Anoka are redone. The Street Renewal Program started in 2000, and yearly they have been doing street renewal in various areas of the city since 2000. Another informational source is on the Facebook page Weaver for City Council dated Aug. 26, where Jeff explains Anoka’s street rejuvenation projects and the need for “giant grit chambers, or collectors.” Jeff writes, “The storm water systems which have been installed as part of the SRP projects are a big influence on why which sections of town have been done before others.” Jeff’s FB page gives useful information.
Again I ask where the “preferred neighborhoods” in Anoka are. I live on River Lane, and my street was redone in 2008; did that make it a “preferred neighborhood”? I believe the “existing leadership” has a well-thought-out plan for investing in Anoka’s “public roads.” Sam should do his homework before making statements about “preferred neighborhoods,” “existing leadership” and “push off investing.”
Borgie Bonthuis
Anoka
Editor's note: Bonthuis is a member of the Anoka Planning Commission.
