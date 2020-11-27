To the editor:
In your publication dated Oct. 16, 2020, you ran an article on Anoka-Hennepin School District raising their levy 5.6%. I find this hard to believe that the school district would consider this while many of the citizens have lost their employment. We are in the midst of a pandemic and a recession and the district wants to raise people’s taxes. The School Board and district should take the same steps that many employers have had to take. Cut hours on staff, cut expenses and lay off staff. These are very hard times for all involved but to raises taxes is just WRONG. We all value education, but to raise taxes in this environment is arrogant. They can justify raising the levy, but these are not normal times as we all can testify to.
Greg Anderson
Blaine
