To the editor:
Matt Audette’s account of the Anoka-Hennepin School Board decision to mandate masks for K-6 students would be laughable if it weren’t so dangerous.
Audette, following a troubling precedent for conservative leaning members of or candidates for non-partisan elected organizations, claims that his position is “informed” by facts and science and if not, then the facts/science are wrong or inconsistent.
He claims that the hundreds of folks who showed up are proof the majority of the community supports his position. Reality is quite different. Those of us that are at higher risk of infection chose other ways to communicate with the board — phone calls, emails, messaging — so as not to expose ourselves to unacceptable risk but still make OUR positions known. Many of us simply did not want to subject ourselves to the incivility that has come to characterize the antivax/antimask movement.
Despite the intimidation, the board made the right decision “over jeers from a large crowd” as reported after the meeting.
It is widely understood that antivaxers/antimaskers are not swayed by facts or empirical evidence, so I won’t waste any words trying. What is important, if you hope to find effective solutions, is to accurately identify the problem and have the agility to adapt should the problem mutate, like a virus, over time. The Anoka-Hennepin School Board got the important stuff right, Mr. Audette didn’t.
Mike Erickson
Anoka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.