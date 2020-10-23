To the editor:
For this year’s election we have a great candidate, Brad Sanford, who is running for the State Senate seat in Minnesota’s SD 37. Brad would be a great fit representing our community as a State Senator at the Capital in St. Paul. He has lived and worked in Blaine his entire life and has a strong connection and passion to the area and its needs.
Brad’s priorities include the safety of our families and communities and to ensure the needs for police in our municipalities. He is the district’s endorsed senate candidate by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association.
Brad will also strive to improve our education by restoring local control and emphasize a much stronger focus on teen mental health. He will also push hard to make Highway 65 upgrades a top transportation priority. Also he will ensure the quality and access of healthcare and continually streamline bureaucracy and reduce costs.
Brad Sanford would be a great state senator for us, and his contributions would be an asset to our community.
Erik Helgerson
Blaine
