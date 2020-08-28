To the editor:
My name is Mayor Tom Ryan. I am in the process of ending my 34-year career of elected office in Blaine. Ten years as council member and 24 years as mayor. The citizens of Blaine have been awesome. I want to leave the city of Blaine in good hands. I am endorsing Tim Sanders for mayor. He is familiar with Blaine and was our past legislator. His honesty and integrity will serve this city well. If there are any questions, please reach out to me. Please join me in supporting Tim Sanders for mayor.
Tom Ryan
Blaine
