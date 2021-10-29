To the editor:
This letter is in response to Barbara Severni’s letter published Oct. 22.
Fridley participates in open enrollment, just like many school districts in the state, including our neighbors Columbia Heights, Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park. According to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), more than 80,000 students exercised their right to participate in open enrollment statewide. Suggesting we should limit open enrollment would be to deny many students and their families opportunities given to them by the Minnesota Enrollment Options law.
Schools are not funded solely by local real estate taxes — the majority of funding comes from state and federal dollars. The district receives 81% of its general fund revenue from state and federal sources. As some of our resident school district students also exercise their right to access schools and programs outside our district, that funding follows those students to the district of their choice, while those families’ local property taxes continue to support our Fridley School District.
Severni is correct that Fridley’s 2019 graduation rate was 92% which is higher than the state’s 84%. MDE also reports that Fridley’s 2019 college enrollment rate was 72%, also higher than the state’s 71%. With these high numbers, it is ludicrous and irresponsible to suggest that the district is pushing through semi-illiterate students who are not ready for college or careers. Fridley High School was voted the Best Public School in 2021 by this newspaper’s community readers — hard to believe people would approve so highly of a school that is failing students.
Robert Shell
Fridley
Editor’s note: Robert Shell is a member of Vote Yes for Fridley Schools. ABC Newspapers typically doesn’t run election-related letters in the issue immediately prior to an election. This letter qualified for an exception because it responds directly to new issues raised in our pages last week.
