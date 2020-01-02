To the editor:
The opinion page in the Dec. 20 UnionHerald reads like a leftist fantasy novel. Here are some alternate concepts.
Carbon dioxide is plant food. Add warmth and you get more crops, more food, less starvation.
Nuclear power is clean and compact. Windmills kill thousands of migratory birds (they follow wind), solar demand too much land, and big batteries require rare elements mined by child slave labor.
Climate science has been polluted by fraud, politics, and greed.
Coal is cheap and plentiful and when mined wisely, mountains are moved to allow highways in Appalachia.
We used to export our solutions. Now we import their problems. Between child care fraud (huge), jihad attacks, lack of assimilation, high demand on our health care and education resources, and lack of gratitude (eg. Ilhan Omar), it’s dishonest to claim “Refugee”=“Good for Minnesota.”
Forced injections seem more like prison or death camp activities. If we are not free to say “No, Thank You” to vaccinations, then we really aren’t free. And vaccination rates in the 91-97% range are remarkably high. What we need more is funding for serious research to explain autism and to explain the numerous instances of permanent neurological damage that parents report have been temporally associated with vaccination.
When non-experts elected by non-experts impose their ideas by force on everyone else, the results are usually an expensive slow motion disaster. Ditto when ideas are implemented by government without freedom in mind.
When government makes a bad choice, it corrects glacially and poorly and we all pay. When individuals make bad choices, correction occurs much more quickly and damage is usually contained, and others can learn vicariously. The huge mistakes that people make will not be contained by government. In those cases, turn to God.
Actually, turn to God first. Then family, friends, and neighbors. Then maybe ask government. Maybe.
Too much government sucks the life, joy, hope, and fun out of people and society. Just like socialism. Lifeless, joyless, hopeless people are unproductive people. Unproductive and unhappy people make poor, unhappy societies that suffer.
Please don’t grow government. Please?
Jeff Baumann
Coon Rapids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.