To the editor:
How to reduce the negative effect of “force” from law enforcement officers?
We must start by educating our citizens to basic principles of civilized society. Don’t resist law enforcement officers when being arrested. It is not our right at the time of arrest to challenge their authority, whether it is right or wrong. The officer is responding to a situation. The full story will come out after further investigation.
Our law enforcement officers are sworn to enforce the laws of our society. These laws were formulated and established by our elected officials to safely and effectively run our society. A major responsibility of our police force is to respond to and protect citizens from those accused of breaking our civil law. The response to a call many times includes the arrest of those accused of breaking the law.
Since a large part of violence by police involves people who are resisting arrest, we should start educating our citizens that resisting arrest is illegal and will result in bad things happening.
There are consequences when even good people display bad behavior. We are all guilty of that at some time in our lives. But bad behavior is totally unacceptable in civilized society. Let us start there in our education!
As a parent or guardian it is our responsibility to explain the importance of respect toward police officers whenever we encounter them. Police have a job that includes personal safety for themselves and others when it comes to the enforcement of civil law.
Lesson: Bad things can happen when we do stupid things!
John Ottenstroer
Andover
