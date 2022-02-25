My Republican friends once proudly boasted of being keepers of all things sacred about what America is, what it stands for and how we truly advance our democracy and our republican form of government.
Today, I read the tweets from our Republican State Sen. Jim Abeler, who was speaking at a media gathering about a crisis sweeping our state government. But few know what crises he is concerned about, whether they affect the citizens he represents and what, if anything, he is advancing to do about them. I wish he’d come clear about all the things that bother him, other than the maintenance of religious freedom and the right not to be vaccinated if God is likely to protect him.
Here’s a history that Abeler ought to consider a real crisis: Astute observer of all things political, Anoka County resident Mel Aanerud has uncovered a relevant plank from the Republican National Convention that was held in Minnesota in 1892:
“We demand that every citizen of the United States shall be allowed to cast one free and unrestricted ballot in all public elections, and that such ballot shall be counted and returned as cast; that such laws shall be enacted and enforced as will secure to every citizen, be he rich or poor, native or foreign-born, white or black, this sovereign right, guaranteed by the Constitution. The free and honest popular ballot, the just and equal representation of all the people, as well as their just and equal protection under the laws, are the foundation of our Republican institutions, and the party will never relax its efforts until the integrity of the ballot and the purity of elections shall be fully guaranteed and protected in every State.”
The Grand Old Party of 130 years ago has changed. Perhaps it’s not as grand and has lost its way. What I see and hear every day now is that the GOP is working feverishly to enact legislation in every state that would deny Black and brown voters the right to vote. Where’s the local shame?
