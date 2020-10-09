To the editor:
I have been lucky enough to grow up in this great area seeing all the changes. For the last 10+ years have been able to serve on local boards, commissions and councils being able to serve the residents of our community to the best of my abilities. On Nov. 3 we will be voting on the District 6 Anoka County Commissioner.
Previously we have been represented by a commissioner who cared and put our area as a priority. I do not want to see that change. I feel Jeff Reinert is the person for the job. He will not just conform to a group because it is easy, he will voice his opinions and will make sure our area is heard. We may not be as populated as the districts to our west but we are as important.
I have had the chance to work with Mr. Reinert in his role as mayor, a professional and as a resident. He has the knowledge and passion for the job. He treats people with respect and is always willing to listen. He has ideas that may not fall in line with conformity but will always make this county a priority. He is honest straight forward and will make the right choices for our district and the county.
Matthew Montain
Centerville
Editor’s note: Montain is a Centerville City Council member.
