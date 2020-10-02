To the editor:
One thing I want to let you know about Jeff Reinert is how fair and even handed he is when it comes to the support of hiring women into top positions. A good example of this is the fact that when Jeff became mayor of Lino Lakes in 2009, all eight of the top administrative positions at Lino Lakes City Hall were men. When it came time to replace some of those positions, Jeff always supported hiring the best people for the job.
By the time Jeff finished his last term as mayor in 2019 to become our next Anoka County Commissioner, women had been hired for the positions of director of finance, city engineer, city planner, human resources and for a few years deputy director of police. Before he left office, he also worked to give a conditional offer of employment to the city’s finance director for the position of city administrator. She has now accepted that offer and is currently serving as the city administrator for Lino Lakes.
Jeff Reinert has an incredible record for supporting the hiring of women into top jobs. When asked why he doesn’t take more credit for doing this, he told me that he always supports the hiring of the best qualified and most impressive candidate for each position and continues to do so in his new role as your county commissioner.
Karen Lodico
Circle Pines
