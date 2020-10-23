To the editor:
Jeff Reinert is an excellent Anoka County commissioner.
His long record of outstanding public service includes his time as mayor of Lino Lakes. I have met Jeff at various civic events over the years, in person (before COVID-19). I am always impressed with his knowledge and his dedication to serving the voters and their families. That includes protecting us and our money from frivolous spending!
I observe that Commissioner Reinert is able to balance competing needs, like managing the budget and providing needed services, and that is a valuable skill he demonstrates time and again.
Jeff also will always give you a straight answer. No matter who he is talking to, he will tell you exactly what he thinks. I really appreciate this about Jeff because some people who run for office are not so honest. Jeff has integrity and is a person you can trust.
Brian Davis
Lino Lakes
