Looking back a little over one year, the prevalent reaction in congress to the violent insurrection instigated by the twice impeached former president was unequivocal: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump “fed (his supporters) wild falsehoods…because he was angry he’d lost an election.” McConnell continued: Trump “is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.” The mercurial senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, was incensed: “It breaks my heart that a president … would allow yesterday to happen, and it will be a major part of his presidency. It was a self inflicted wound. It was going too far.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy observed: “The President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”
A few weeks after Jan. 6, McCarthy had already traveled to Florida to kiss the ring of Trump — a move former (thanks to McCarthy) House Republican #3, Liz Cheney, described as “really stunning.” Mitch McConnell, during a television interview less than two months after the insurrection, asserted that he would “absolutely” support Trump if he emerges as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. Lindsey Graham recently unhesitatingly declared: “If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship with Donald Trump.” Graham hinted that if McConnell refused to bend a knee to Trump, he (Graham) may not back him to remain Senate Leader.
The 50 Republicans plus two Democrats in the Senate and the Republican sedition caucus in the House appear to be either insular and cynical grifters or conspiracist whack jobs — or possibly both. Lining their pockets and remaining in power seems to be their only priorities. The national political debate is no longer principally about issues like taxes and funding government — it’s increasingly about voter suppression, overturning election results, rewriting history, gaslighting and whether we should move forward as an authoritarian dystopia or preserve our 234-year-old democracy experiment.
