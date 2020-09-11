To the editor:
I am writing to voice my complete support for Barbara Bisschoff’s run for City Council.
I have known Barb for several years now. She is one of the few people on the council or in city administration that will speak truth to power. Barb is also someone that recognizes that what benefits the residents eventually and in turn benefits the city.
While the old axiom, “you can’t fight city hall,” may be true, it is good to know that someone like Barb is there to ask the tough questions and get some straight answers for all of us.
Please reelect Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff to the Spring Lake Park City Council. This is a person that works very hard on behalf of the people of Spring Lake Park.
Jerri McMahon
Spring Lake Park
