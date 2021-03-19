To the editor:
Embarrassing. Silly. Unbelievable. Shameful. Gross. Dangerous. Terrible. Shocking. Willfully ignorant. Sad. Appalling.
These are just some of the words used to describe how citizens felt about Ramsey’s City Council after the recent passage of Resolution 21-067, requiring no further enforcement of Executive Orders — specifically the Mask Mandate.
As a council member, I rely on feedback from residents and our city experts to make decisions. At the time, I voted against this resolution based on the strong comments from our city attorney, and the few residents who attended on short notice.
After the vote, I reached out to those outside of my personal echo chamber. We cannot just listen to those who affirm our choices — we must hear those who may think differently, and truly listen. More importantly, we must listen to those who don’t merely shout through their keyboards on Facebook. I did take the opportunity to chat with a few residents I know that I routinely have a difference of opinion with, and was relieved that the overwhelming majority agreed with my vote on this particular topic.
For those who disagreed with my vote, even after I clarified that operationally nothing has changed, they stood by their shouts of “freedom”.
This resolution gave residents no more freedoms than we had previously, and did not further protect our individual rights. It did however give our community ample confusion, and a true hindrance to our businesses.
I’m surprised that the authors, Council Members Heineman and Howell, have taken such an anti-business stance, as they are currently appointed to or alternates for our Economic Development Authority. Sadly, their actions are not fostering a healthy business environment based on the conversations I’ve had.
We need to do better. We must do better. This, alongside Resolution 21-068 have degraded the trust of our residents, boards and commissions, and businesses. We’ve lost our hope for community in a time where we desperately crave it. I urge all residents to show up and be heard. We cannot let the extremist few set the direction of our city. I beg we find the practical middle together.
Matt Woestehoff
Ramsey
