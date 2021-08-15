To the editor:
On a 4-3 vote, Ramsey Council members Ryan Heineman, Debra Musgrove, Chelsee Howell and Dan Specht voted to eliminate the franchise fee. Their vote occurred after the mayor, two other council members and residents implored them for different reasons not to proceed. One of the critical reasons was that after implementation of this fee, it was on track to generate $2 million annually to cover desperately needed road maintenance costs.
Further, since its implementation, there has been little public pushback. With the repeal of the fee, the council will again have to spend considerable effort to find a funding source which they had just done over the past few years in passing the franchise fee. This group voting in favor of the repeal likely will learn that finding an alternative way to fund these maintenance costs will be much more difficult than the vote that they made.
The public should inquire why these four council members rushed to repeal the franchise fee without having something in place. They should also be asked why they think any other tax is not going to have some fairness issues and public outcry when they propose an increase.
Those voting in favor of the repeal are the same members who voted to cut off funding for the enforcement of the mask ordinance. This vote again raises the perception that city government in Ramsey is dysfunctional. Not having a stable political environment is disruptive to the marketing the community as a good and stable place to do business.
William Erhart
Ramsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.